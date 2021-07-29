Jiban Bima premium payment now in Nagad

Banking

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 04:46 pm

Related News

Jiban Bima premium payment now in Nagad

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 04:46 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Nagad, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office, has partnered with the Jiban Bima Corporation, state-run life insurance provider of Bangladesh, to facilitate the insurance premium payment for the customers. 

From now on, Nagad users can pay the insurance premium of Jiban Bima Corporation from their account through the app, said a press release. 

Nagad and Jiban Bima Corporation has signed a deal in this regard Tuesday at Jiban Bima Head Office in the capital where the insurance company Chairman Md Maksudul Hasan Khan was the chief guest and Managing Director of the insurance company Md Zahurul Haque also present.

Nagad Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed and Jiban Bima Corporation General Manager (Finance and Accounts) Sheikh Kamal Hossain signed the agreement for their respective organisations.

Nagad CEO Rahel Ahmed said, "Nagad was started two years ago as the part of the Digital Bangladesh revolution of the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian. We are very happy today with this collaboration with one of the pioneer insurance company in the country and now our users can pay their premium anytime effortlessly."

Jiban Bima Corporation Managing Director, Md Zahurul Haque marked this collaboration as a milestone and said, "We hope majority of our premium collection of Tk700 crore comes through Nagad. As we both are state-run organisation, it will ultimately help the government and the people."

Stressing on more digital innovation like Nagad, Jiban Bima Corporation Chairman Md Maksudul Hasan Khan said, "Such innovation proves that we have already passed the Digital Bangladesh era which was a government vision. Now more innovation should come and such collaboration should get more publicity."

Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Jiban Bima Corporation General Manager (Development and ICT) were present on the occasion among others. 

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

50m | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing