Jiban Bima premium payment now in Nagad

Nagad, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office, has partnered with the Jiban Bima Corporation, state-run life insurance provider of Bangladesh, to facilitate the insurance premium payment for the customers.

From now on, Nagad users can pay the insurance premium of Jiban Bima Corporation from their account through the app, said a press release.

Nagad and Jiban Bima Corporation has signed a deal in this regard Tuesday at Jiban Bima Head Office in the capital where the insurance company Chairman Md Maksudul Hasan Khan was the chief guest and Managing Director of the insurance company Md Zahurul Haque also present.

Nagad Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed and Jiban Bima Corporation General Manager (Finance and Accounts) Sheikh Kamal Hossain signed the agreement for their respective organisations.

Nagad CEO Rahel Ahmed said, "Nagad was started two years ago as the part of the Digital Bangladesh revolution of the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian. We are very happy today with this collaboration with one of the pioneer insurance company in the country and now our users can pay their premium anytime effortlessly."

Jiban Bima Corporation Managing Director, Md Zahurul Haque marked this collaboration as a milestone and said, "We hope majority of our premium collection of Tk700 crore comes through Nagad. As we both are state-run organisation, it will ultimately help the government and the people."

Stressing on more digital innovation like Nagad, Jiban Bima Corporation Chairman Md Maksudul Hasan Khan said, "Such innovation proves that we have already passed the Digital Bangladesh era which was a government vision. Now more innovation should come and such collaboration should get more publicity."

Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Jiban Bima Corporation General Manager (Development and ICT) were present on the occasion among others.