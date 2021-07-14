Jasim Uddin elected as Vice-Chairman of Dhaka Bank

Banking

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 03:06 pm

Related News

Jasim Uddin elected as Vice-Chairman of Dhaka Bank

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 03:06 pm
Jasim Uddin elected as Vice-Chairman of Dhaka Bank

Jashim Uddin has recently been elected as the Vice-Chairman of Dhaka Bank Limited.  

Jashim is a prominent businessman of the country. He is also a Sponsor Director of the Bank. He is an established businessman having more than 34 years of experience.

Jasim is involved in myriad fields of business comprising Banking Services, Insurance, Stock Brokerage, HR Development, Trading and others. He is now the Chairman of Impel Shares & Securities Ltd; Director of HURDCO International School and Proprietor of Rafid Enterprise and Shareholder of Dhaka Imperial Hospital Ltd.

Widely travelled, Jashim is involved with many social and educational initiatives and earned recognition from a number of organisations. He is a Life Member of Bhatiary Golf and Country Club, Red Crescent Society, Kidney Foundation, Chattogram and Diabetic Association, Chattogram. As a Donor Member, he has contributed to a number of schools and colleges.

Dhaka Bank Limited / vice-chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

32m | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

37m | Videos
TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

23h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident