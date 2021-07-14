Jasim Uddin elected as Vice-Chairman of Dhaka Bank

Jashim Uddin has recently been elected as the Vice-Chairman of Dhaka Bank Limited.

Jashim is a prominent businessman of the country. He is also a Sponsor Director of the Bank. He is an established businessman having more than 34 years of experience.

Jasim is involved in myriad fields of business comprising Banking Services, Insurance, Stock Brokerage, HR Development, Trading and others. He is now the Chairman of Impel Shares & Securities Ltd; Director of HURDCO International School and Proprietor of Rafid Enterprise and Shareholder of Dhaka Imperial Hospital Ltd.

Widely travelled, Jashim is involved with many social and educational initiatives and earned recognition from a number of organisations. He is a Life Member of Bhatiary Golf and Country Club, Red Crescent Society, Kidney Foundation, Chattogram and Diabetic Association, Chattogram. As a Donor Member, he has contributed to a number of schools and colleges.