Janata Bank upgrades its core banking software Temenos T-24

Janata Bank Limited (JBL) has inaugurated an up-to-date version of its core banking software Temenos T-24.

On the occasion, a launching ceremony was held in the conference room of the head office of Janata Bank Limited on Thursday, reads a press release.

Director of the Bank Ziauddin Ahmed presided over the inaugural function.

The upgrade will enable the bank to provide modern banking services to customers, according to the media release.

Ajit Kumar Pal FCA, KM Shamsul Alam, Md Asad Ullah and Md Abdul Majid, MD and CEO Abdus Salam Azad (Freedom Fighter), Deputy Managing Director Abdul Jabbar, Md.Asaduzzaman and Md Kamrul Ahsan, CFO AKM Shariat Ullah, FCA, GM of ICT Nurul Islam Majumder, Abdul Hamid, country manager of Temenos and Mashiur Rahman, director of Nazihar IT Solutions Ltd and Mujibur Rahman, DMD, were also present.

Zillur Rahman, managing director, Nazihar IT Solutions Ltd, and Stoys-IT representatives also attended the event.

