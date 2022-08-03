Janata Bank takes steps to reduce expenses

Janata Bank has decided to reduce expenses following the government's instruction amid global inflation.

The bank takes different measures to reduce the expenses after a meeting held at the bank office on Wednesday (3 August), read a media release.

Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam presided over the meeting.

The bank decided to reduce electricity and energy usages. The meeting also ban unnecessary foreign trip, buying transports and decided to hold all meetings and training programs virtually.

Janata Bank MD and CEO Md Abdus Salam instructed all respective officials to practice austerity and be frugal with expenditures.

The Bank's DMD Md Abdul Jabbar, Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman, Md Kamrul Ahsan, Md Nurul Alam were present at the meeting among others.