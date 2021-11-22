Janata Bank Sylhet divisional branch manager conference held

Janata Bank Limited's Sylhet divisional branch manager conference was held on Saturday, 20 November.

The conference was held in the conference room of a leisure centre in Sreemangal, read a press release.

Janata Bank Chairman S M Mahfuzur Rahman spoke at the conference as chief guest.

The chairman said, "Sylhet is dependent on agriculture. Banking services must be delivered for the economic development of the backward communities of the area. We will stand by the several small ethnic groups of the hilly regions to improve their standards of living."

The chairman also called upon all to work diligently to increase the returns of the bank.

MD & CEO of the bank Md Abdus Salam Azad said "Janata Bank has set a unique example in the implementation of core banking. Through customer satisfaction, our deposit has now surpassed one lakh crore and entered the elite club of multiple lakh crores."

"We are proud of this success. And behind this success is the deliberate advice of the board of directors and the talent and hard work of the officers and employees at all levels of the Bank," he added.

The MD & CEO also emphasised on reducing classified debt and provided directions to the branch managers to achieve 100% targets in all indexes in 2021.

Director of the bank Ajit Kumar Pal, FCA, Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, KM Shamsul Alam, Mohammad Asad Ullah, Ziauddin Ahmed and Md Abdul Majid spoke as special guests on the occasion.

The bank's DMDs Abdul Jabbar, Md Jasim Uddin and Md Kamrul Ahsan, CFO, A K M Shariat Ullah, FCA, GMs, all branch managers, executives and officers under the divisional office participated and spoke at the conference.