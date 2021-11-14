Janata Bank Staff College inaugurates new foundation training course

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:22 pm

A total of 50 apprentice officers are taking part in the course

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A new batch of foundation training courses kicks off at Janata Bank Staff College.

Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad inaugurated the 30- day long course at Janata Bank Staff College on Sunday, read a press release.

A total of 50 apprentice officers are taking part in the course.

Speaking as the chief guest, the MD and CEO of the bank advised the trainees to serve in the banking profession with honesty, punctuality, and morality.

Principal (GM) of the staff college, Ruhul Amin, gave the welcoming speech.

Executive officers and faculty members of the bank and staff college were present on the occasion.  

