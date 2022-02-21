Janata Bank pays homage to language movement martyrs

Janata Bank Limited paid homage to the language movement martyrs on the occasion of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.

Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman of the bank, Md Abdus Salam Azad, managing director and CEO, Directors Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, KM Shamsul Alam, Md Abdul Majid and Md Asaduzzaman, DMD, placed wreaths at the central Shaheed Minar, said a press release on Monday (21 February).

Chairman of the bank SM Mahfuzur Rahman said, "The nation will always remember the heroic martyrs who have accepted the highest sacrifice for the Bangla language. We need to use the recognition of the International Mother Language day to establish close contact with people of different languages ​​around the world."