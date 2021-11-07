Janata Bank MD Abdus Salam pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Banking

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:55 pm

Related News

Janata Bank MD Abdus Salam pays tribute to Bangabandhu

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Janata Bank MD Abdus Salam pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Janata Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A high-ranking Janata Bank delegation led by Md Abdus Salam Azad placed a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Gupalganj's Tungipara area on Saturday, said a press release. 

The bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Abdul Jabbar, Chief Financial Officer AKM Shariat Ullah, FCA, Faridpur Divisional Office General Manager Md Ramjan Bahar, ICT GM Md Nurul Islam Majumder, executives, officials, employees and Tungipara municipal Mayor Sheikh Tuzammel Hoque Tutul, former mayor Elias Hossain were present at the event. 
 

Janata Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

1h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022