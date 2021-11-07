Janata Bank MD Abdus Salam pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Janata Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A high-ranking Janata Bank delegation led by Md Abdus Salam Azad placed a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Gupalganj's Tungipara area on Saturday, said a press release.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Abdul Jabbar, Chief Financial Officer AKM Shariat Ullah, FCA, Faridpur Divisional Office General Manager Md Ramjan Bahar, ICT GM Md Nurul Islam Majumder, executives, officials, employees and Tungipara municipal Mayor Sheikh Tuzammel Hoque Tutul, former mayor Elias Hossain were present at the event.

