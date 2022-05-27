Janata Bank Ltd Holds ALCO Meeting

The Asset Liability Management Committee Meeting (ALCO) of Janata Bank Limited was held at their Dhaka head Office on Thursday.

Md Abdus Salam Azad, F.F., MD & CEO of the bank presided over the meeting.

Md. Abdul Jabber, Sk. Md. Zaminur Rahman, Md. Asaduzzaman and Md. Quamrul Ahsan, DMDs of the bank and all other enior officials were also present at the time.

Md. Abdus Salam Azad in his inauguration speech advised all to increase deposit and disburse CSME to new entrepreneur, reduce classification, increase cash recovery and foreign remittance.

