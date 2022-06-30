Janata Bank Limited holds 15th AGM

Janata Bank Limited held it's 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its head office board room on Sunday (26 June).

Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, the bank's chairman of the board of directors presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Md Abdus Salam Azad (FF), managing director and CEO of the bank delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, the finance ministry's Financial Institutions Division Additional Secretary Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, bank's directors Ajit Kumar Paul, KM Shamsul Alam, Muhammed Asad Ullah, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md Abdul Majid, Rubina Amin, Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, deputy managing directors Md Abdul Jabber, Sheikh Md. Zaminur Rahman, Md Asaduzzaman, Md Quamrul Ahsan, chief financial officer Md. Nurul Alam FCMA, FCA and company secretary MHM Jahangir were present.