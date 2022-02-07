Janata Bank Limited awarded 'Top Ten Remittance Award 2021 & 2022'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Janata Bank Limited has been awarded `Top Ten Remittance Award 2021 & 2022' by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) for its outstanding remittance services.

According to a press release, Md. Quamrul Ahsan, Deputy Managing Director of Janata Bank Limited along with Arif Ahmed, DGM, FRD received the award from Honorable Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen MP.

The award has been given at the inauguration programme of World Conference Series 2022 at a city Hotel recently.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister; Dr. Shamsul Alam, State Minister for Planning; General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, NDU, PSC, PhD, Chief of Army Staff and Dr ABM Abdullah, Professor Emeritus of BSMMU were also present.

MS Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRB presided over the ceremony.

Comments

