Janata Bank inaugurates month-long relief programme

Marking the month of mourning, August, the Janata Bank Limited inaugurated a month-long food distribution programe on Wednesday.

Seeking the eternal peace of the souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members who were brutally killed on the fateful night of 15 August 1975, the bank initiated this relief programme.

Managing Director of the bank, Md Abdus Salam Azad, inaugurated the relief programme by distributing food among the distressed people in the capital, said a media statement.

Other high officials of the bank were also present on the inauguration of the relief programme.

