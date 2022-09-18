Janata Bank holds Sylhet Divisional Branch Manager Conference

Janata Bank Limited held Sylhet Divisional Branch Manager Conference last Friday (16 September) at a local hotel.

Bank's MD and CEO Abduch Salam Azad spoke as the chief guest in the conference, reads a press release.

Bank CFO and DMD Nurul Alam and Head Office GM Mostafizur Rahman Maududi spoke as special guests.

Under the chairmanship of GM Abdul Wadud of Sylhet divisional office, four area heads of Sylhet division and branch managers of 59 branches attended the conference.

In the speech of the chief guest, managing director and CEO Bir Muktijoddha Abduch Salam Azad said that Janata Bank is working tirelessly for the development of the country and people through banking services. Janata Bank is always playing a conscious and vigorous role against various irregularities including loan defaults.