Janata Bank holds Khulna divisional branch manager conference

Janata Bank Limited held the Khulna Divisional "Branch Manager Conference-2022" recently in Satkhira.

Bir Muktijoddha Md Abdus Salam Azad, MD and CEO of the bank, spoke in the conference as the chief guest, said a press release.

The bank's DMD Md Abdul Jabbar and Md Nurul Alam FCMA, FCA (CFO) and local office GM Md Mizanur Rahman spoke as special guests.

Khulna divisional office GM Arun Prakash Biswas presided over the event along with concerned area heads and branch managers.