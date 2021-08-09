Janata Bank holds its 14th annual general meeting

Janata Bank Limited organized its 14th annual general meeting virtually on Monday, 9 August.

Dr. S M Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman, board of directors presided over the meeting. Additional Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department Md Harun Aur Rashid Mollah joined the virtual meeting as the representative of the government, said a press release.

At the beginning of the meeting, deep respect was paid to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of his family who were martyred on 15 August.

Mahfuzur Rahman reiterated the commitment of the Prime Minister commitment to implement the package announced to revive the spirit of the financial sector which was damaged due to the ongoing covid 19 outbreak.

In the development of the bank, he emphasized ensuring maximum customer service, optimal use of information technology, effective risk management and establishment of good governance at all levels.

Md. Abdus Salam Azad, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank gave detailed information about the business activities and financial indicators of 2020.

In 2020, the average growth of deposits in the banking sector has been 13.12%, while the growth of Janata Bank has been 19.18%, the average growth of loans and advances has been 7.61% and the growth of Janata Bank has been 10.36%. The value of the bank's credit rating has been raised one step (A +). Operating profit increased by Tk 262 crore, while classified debt decreased by Tk 6 crore. Janata Bank has played an important role in import-export trade and collection of remittances.

