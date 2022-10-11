Janata Bank holds divisional branch managers' conference in Barishal

Janata Bank Limited's (JBL) organised its Barishal divisional branch manager's conference-2022 on Saturday (8 October).

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Abdus Salam Azad spoke as the chief guest at the conference, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Md Abdul Jabbar, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Md Nurul Alam and Md Anwar Hossain, general manager (GM) of the head office, spoke as special guests.

Chaired by Barishal Divisional Office General Manager Mizanur Rahman, 42 branch managers along with area heads participated in the conference.

In his speech, Md Abdus Salam Azad said loan disbursement should be increased under the incentive package announced by the prime minister.