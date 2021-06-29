Jamuna Bank signs MoU with Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel

Banking

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 04:17 pm

Jamuna Bank signs MoU with Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel

Under the MoU, Jamuna Bank credit cardholders will enjoy buy 1 get 1- BOGO offer round the year at Café Bazar restaurant

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 04:17 pm
Jamuna Bank signs MoU with Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel

Jamuna Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, luxurious 5-star hotel and resort of the capital.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Jamuna Bank credit cardholders will enjoy buy 1 get 1- BOGO offer round the year at Café Bazar restaurant of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka Hotel (applicable for Buffet Breakfast, Buffet Lunch, Buffet Dinner) said a press release.

DMD and head of business, Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury of Jamuna Bank and Asif Ahmed, acting general manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations at Jamuna Bank Tower in Gulshan on Sunday.

DMD and CTO AKM Atiqur Rahman, head of card and other department head of JBL and Fariaz Morshed Chowdhury, acting director of sales and marketing, Kazi Moazzem Hossain, assistant director from Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel were present in the signing ceremony.

