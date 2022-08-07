Jamuna Bank Securities becomes member of Dhaka Stock Exchange

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 07:00 pm

Jamuna Bank Securities becomes member of Dhaka Stock Exchange

Jamuna Bank Securities Limited has recently started its share trading activities as a member of Dhaka Stock Exchange. 

On this occasion, an inauguration ceremony was organised at the head office of Jamuna Bank Securities Ltd, reads a press release. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the programme. 

Directors of the bank Kanutosh Majumder, Gazi Golam Murtoza and Managing Director & CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed were present as special guests. 

Director of Jamuna Bank and Chairman of Jamuna Bank Securities Limited Ismail Hossain Siraji presided over the programme. 

Senior officials of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Securities Limited, local dignitaries and customers were also present on the occasion.

 

