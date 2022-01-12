Jamuna Bank receives 'Bill Collection Award' from Dhaka Wasa

Jamuna Bank receives 'Bill Collection Award' from Dhaka Wasa

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 05:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Wasa has awarded Jamuna Bank Limited with the recognition of being one of the highest bill-collecting banks in the financial year 2020–21.

The programme "Dhaka Wasa Bill Collection Award" was held in Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on 9 January, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Md Tazul Islam, minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, handed over the certificate and crest to the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed.

