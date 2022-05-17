Jamuna Bank promotes Md Abdus Salam as additional managing director

Jamuna Bank Limited (JBL) has promotd Md Abdus Salam as additional managing director of the bank.

Having joined the services at Jamuna Bank Limited as Executive Vice President on June of 2010, Md Abdus Salam has served with supreme excellence and achieved record-breaking milestones at JBL, said a press release.

He started his banking career with Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited as Probationary Officer in May 1989. Afterwards he served Social Islami Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited, and Mercantile Bank Limited in different capacities and very quickly rose to prominence as a professional.

Md Abdus Salam has completed his Honors and Masters in Economics from Jahangirnagar University and completed M Phil on "A Study into the Central Bank-Islamic Bank relationship in a partly Islamised Country" from the Department of Finance & Banking at University of Dhaka in 2000. He completed his MBA from Central Queensland University, Sydney, Australia in 2007.

With his technical acumen and an eye for success, Md Abdus Salam has recorded an enriched history in branch banking, foreign trade, credit, and other numerous core areas of banking, the press release added.

He has attended several training programs and seminars at home and abroad. More notably, he is a member of Board of Governors of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Rajshahi University, life member of Bangladesh Economic Association and Bangladesh MBA Association. He is also the Vice President of Ex-Students' Association of Carmichael College, Rangpur.