Jamuna Bank organises medical camp in Khulna

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, free eye, gynaecology, diabetes, dental, heart disease, pediatric and general medical services were provided to poor and deprived people in Khulna's Daulatpur Thana.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the programme, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

Also present were Independent Director of the Bank Humayun Kabir Khan, officials and employees of Jamuna Bank Khulna regional and adjacent Branches, local dignitaries and a large number of patients.

In the medical camp 3,540 patients were given free treatment and medicine and 321 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.