Jamuna Bank organises medical camp in Khulna

Banking

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank organises medical camp in Khulna

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Jamuna Bank organises medical camp in Khulna

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, free eye, gynaecology, diabetes, dental, heart disease, pediatric and general medical services were provided to poor and deprived people in Khulna's Daulatpur Thana. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the programme, reads a press release. 

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. 

Also present were Independent Director of the Bank Humayun Kabir Khan, officials and employees of Jamuna Bank Khulna regional and adjacent Branches, local dignitaries and a large number of patients. 

In the medical camp 3,540 patients were given free treatment and medicine and 321 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

10h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

1h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

1h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

21h | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink