Jamuna Bank opens 153rd branch at Jamaldi of Munshiganj

Jamuna Bank has inaugurated its 153rd branch at Jamaldi in Munshiganj's Gajaria upazila.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest at the inaugural programme, said a press release.

Nur Mohammed said, "Within the next one month, Jamuna Bank will be able to achieve customer satisfaction in the region with maximum customer facility and anyone can transact on Islamic sharia basis since every branch of the bank has Islamic wing."

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank, presided over the programme.

Directors of the Bank Md Sirajul Islam Varosha, Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, and Chairman of Gajaria upazila parishad Amirul Islam were present as special guests.

Senior officials of the bank's head office, officials and employees of the adjacent branches of the bank, and local dignitaries were also present.