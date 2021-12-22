Jamuna Bank opens 153rd branch at Jamaldi of Munshiganj

Banking

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 05:16 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank opens 153rd branch at Jamaldi of Munshiganj

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 05:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank has inaugurated its 153rd branch at Jamaldi in Munshiganj's Gajaria upazila.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest at the inaugural programme, said a press release.

Nur Mohammed said, "Within the next one month, Jamuna Bank will be able to achieve customer satisfaction in the region with maximum customer facility and anyone can transact on Islamic sharia basis since every branch of the bank has Islamic wing."

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank, presided over the programme.

Directors of the Bank Md Sirajul Islam Varosha, Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, and Chairman of Gajaria upazila parishad Amirul Islam were present as special guests.

Senior officials of the bank's head office, officials and employees of the adjacent branches of the bank, and local dignitaries were also present.

Jamuna Bank / Jamaldi branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

4h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

5h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

21h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?