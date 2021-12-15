Jamuna Bank opend152nd branch in Jhenaidah

Jamuna Bank has launched its 152nd branch at Jhenaidah.

Jamuna Bank Executive Committee Chairman and Jamuna Bank Foundation Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday, reads a press release.

The programme was presided over by Jamuna Bank Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed.

Also present were branch managers of Jamuna Bank from the southern region, officials of the head office, local dignitaries and a large number of the general public.

Speaking as the chief guest, Nur Mohammed said Jamuna Bank will be able to achieve customer satisfaction in this region with maximum customer facility within next month.

Anyone can transact on Islamic Sharia basis since every branch of the bank has an Islamic wing, he added.