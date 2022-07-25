Jamuna Bank Mymensingh Zone Half Yearly Business Conference 2022 held

Jamuna Bank Mymensingh Zone Half Yearly Business Conference 2022 held

Jamuna Bank Limited recently organised the Mymensingh Zone Half Yearly Business Conference 2022. 

In this conference, management of Jamuna Bank Ltd exchanged their views with new customers, parallel lawyers and officers of 7 branches of that zone regarding business and growth, reads a press release. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the conference. 

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the conference. 

After the discussion, some important decisions regarding the business management of the bank were taken.

