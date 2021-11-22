Jamuna Bank Ltd conducts training on sustainable finance policy, rating and reporting

Jamuna Bank Limited Training Academy recently conducted half-day training on "Sustainable Finance Policy and Sustainability Rating of Banks and Financial Institutions and Reporting on Sustainable Finance & Green Finance activities to Bangladesh Bank".

The training was directly attended by 38 officials from the head office of Jamuna Bank and virtually by 136 officers at the branch level, read a press release.

Fazle Quayum, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of Jamuna Bank Ltd presided over the training programme.

Kh Morshed Millat, general manager, sustainable finance department, Bangladesh Bank and Md Sharfuzzaman, joint director were present as trainers.