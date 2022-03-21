Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurates Sundarganj sub-branch

Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurates Sundarganj sub-branch

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Limited has recently inaugurated a sub-branch at Sundarganj in Gaibandha.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest while Directors of the bank Md Sirajul Islam Varosha and Kanutosh Majumder were present as special guests.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme, said a press release on Monday (21 March).

Officials of the bank's head office, local chairman, mayor, employees of the nearest branches of Jamuna Bank and other local dignitaries were also present.

Earlier, some 4000 patients were provided free eye, gynecology, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services at Haragach in Rangpur with the funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation and about 300 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery, reads the media release.

