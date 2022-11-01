Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurates 2 sub-branches in Bera, Belkuchi

Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Limited has recently inaugurated two sub-branches, Belkuchi sub-branch under Sirajganj Branch, and Bera sub-branch under Kashinathpur Branch.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Jamuna Bank Limited Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

Higher officials from the head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the event.

The bank's Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed expressed his vision to incorporate unbanked people to the banking services and to provide excellent service for the clients alongside making the economic activities more dynamic.