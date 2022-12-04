Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurated Magura, Lohagora branches

Banking

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 05:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Limited recently inaugurated Magura Branch at Magura and Lohagara Branch at Narail on the same day.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed inaugurated the branches as the chief guest, said a press release.

Independent Director of the bank Md Humayun Kabir Khan was present as a special guest. The programme was presided over by the Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed.

Among others, customers, representatives and dignitaries were also present on those occasions.

