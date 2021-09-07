Jamuna Bank Limited and Bangladesh Bank signs an agreement on "Automated Treasury Challan System"

Jamuna Bank Limited and Bangladesh Bank signs an agreement on "Automated Treasury Challan System"

Through this automated treasury Challan System, customers will be able to deposit customs duty, VAT, tax, excise duty, passport fee, and other govt. fees at all branches of Jamuna Bank.

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 11:46 am
The agreement signing ceremony on &quot;Automated Treasury Challan System&quot;
The agreement signing ceremony on "Automated Treasury Challan System"

Recently Jamuna Bank Limited and Bangladesh Bank signed an agreement on the "Automated Treasury Challan System" at Bangladesh Bank, states a press release from Jamuna Bank Limited. 

In the signing ceremony Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Mr. Ahmed Jamal, GM of Accounts and Budget Department Mr. Forkan Hossain, Managing Director of Jamuna Bank Mr. Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Directors Fazle Quayum & Md. Fazlur Rahman and Head of Treasury Division Md. Mehedi Hasan were present.

Through this automated treasury Challan System, customers will be able to deposit customs duty, VAT, tax, excise duty, passport fee, and other govt. fees at all branches of Jamuna Bank.

Jamuna Bank Limited / Bangladesh Bank

