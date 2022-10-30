Jamuna Bank inks MoU with Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

Jamuna Bank Limited recently signed a mutual agreement with Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Deputy Managing Director of Jamuna Bank AKM Atiqur Rahman and Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden's acting general manager Muhammad Mahabubul Alam signed the strategic agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under this MoU, Jamuna Bank Platinum and Signature Credit Card holders will enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 free buffet lunch, dinner and breakfast at Water Garden Brasserie (WGB) restaurant of the Hotel.

Other high officials of Jamuna Bank and Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden also attended the ceremony.

