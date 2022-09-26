Jamuna Bank inaugurates sub-branch 'Patkelghata' in Satkhira, sub-branch 'Chuknagar' in Khulna

Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurated the "Patkelghata" sub-branch under Satkhira branch and "Chuknagar" sub-branch under Dumuria Branch, Khulna with the conviction of state of the earth and modern banking services.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

High officials from the bank's head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the event.

The bank's Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed shared his vision to incorporate unbanked people to banking services and to provide service for clients alongside making economic activities more dynamic.