Jamuna Bank inaugurates Borhanuddin sub-branch

The Borhanuddin Sub-Banch of Jamuna Bank Limited was inaugurated at Bhola with the conviction of up-to-date modern banking services.

Jamuna Bank Limited Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, who is also the chair of Jamuna Bank Foundation, was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

The bank's managing director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the programme.

The Bank's Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed expressed his determination to improve the service quality of the bank and make the economic activities more dynamic.