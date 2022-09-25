Jamuna Bank inaugurates Baga sub-branch in Patuakhali

Banking

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 05:22 pm

The "Baga Sub-Branch" of Jamuna Bank Limited was inaugurated at Patuakhali with the conviction of state of the art banking services. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. 

High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the programme. 

The bank's Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed expressed his vision to incorporate unbanked people to banking service and to provide excellent service for the clients alongside making the economic activities more dynamic.

