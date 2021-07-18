Jamuna Bank inaugurates automated treasury invoicing system

Banking

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 03:29 pm

Jamuna Bank inaugurates automated treasury invoicing system

Jamuna Bank Limited has recently inaugurated the process of depositing treasury invoices on behalf of the Bangladesh Government through an automatic treasury invoicing system.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, inaugurated the service as the chief guest at the corporate office, Jamuna Bank Tower.

The Deputy Managing Director of the bank Noor Mohammed, Fazle Quayum, AKM Atiqur Rahman and heads of division were also present in the programme.

With the help of this system, people now can deposit all government funds, including customs duty, VAT, Tax, excise duty and passport fees.

