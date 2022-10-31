Jamuna Bank inaugurates 3 sub-branches in Rangpur 

Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurated three more sub-branches in Rangpur division aiming to serve customers with extended services.

The new branches are Taragonj Bazar sub-branch under Saidpur branch, Birol sub-branch and Birgonj sub-branch under Dinajpur Branch, reads a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest of the event.

Director of the bank Md Sirajul Islam Varosa was present as the inaugurator.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

Higher officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the programme.

The chairman expressed his vision to incorporate unbanked people to the banking services and to provide excellent service for the clients alongside making the economic activities more dynamic.