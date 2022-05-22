Jamuna Bank holds ‘Zonal Business Development Meeting’

Jamuna Bank Limited held a "Zonal Business Development Meeting" in Dhaka recently to discuss customer satisfaction and expansion of banking activities.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman of the bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

Directors of the Bank Kanutosh Majumder and Md Sirajul Islam Varosha were present as special guests while the meeting was presided over by Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank.

Additional Managing Director Md Abdus Salam, Deputy Managing Directors Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Noor Mohammed, AKM Atiqur Rahman and branch managers of various branches, senior officials of the head office, local prominent businessmen and lawyers were also present at the meeting.

According to the media release, some important decisions regarding the bank's business management were also taken.