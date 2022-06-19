Jamuna Bank Foundation organises seminar on International Anti-Drug Day

Recently, on the occasion of the International Anti-Drug Day, a seminar was organised by the Jamuna Bank Foundation on "What we need to do to protect ourselves from the menace of drugs".

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Chairman, Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation was present as the Chief Guest at the seminar, reads a press release.

Directors of the bank Kanutosh Majumder and Ismail Hossain Siraji were special guests.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the seminar.

Additional Managing Director Abdus Salam along with officers and employees of all the branches of the head office and the bank were present in-person and virtually.