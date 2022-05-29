Jamuna Bank Foundation organises medical camp in Munshiganj

Banking

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 08:03 pm

Jamuna Bank Foundation organises medical camp in Munshiganj

With its initiative and funding, Jamuna Bank Foundation organised free eye, gynecology, diabetes, heart disease, pediatrics and general medical services to the helpless, poor and deprived people at Baluakandi of Munshiganj. 

Former MP and Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Director of the bank Ismail Hossain Siraji and local people's representatives Amirul Islam and Shahiduzzaman Jewel were present as special guests. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. 

In the medical camp, 3,955 patients were given free treatment and medicine. 

Also, 377 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery. 

Additional Managing Director Abdus Salam, senior officials of the head office, employees of the nearest branches and local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

