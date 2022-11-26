Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free plastic surgery camp at Munshiganj

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, a free plastic surgery camp for cleft lip, palate, and burn patients has been organised at Munshiganj General Hospital by specialised doctors from the Netherlands.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam attended the surgery camp as the chief guest, said a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Nur Mohammed presided over the programme.

Jamuna Bank Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, higher officials from the head office, local public representatives, and dignitaries were also present at that time.

Around 500 patients were treated free of charge, and more than 200 patients were registered for plastic surgery.