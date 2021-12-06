Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical service centre in Kashinathpur, Pabna

Jamuna Bank Foundation has launched a free medical service centre offering various treatments including ophthalmology, gynecology, pediatrics and diabetes at Kashinathpur's Mirzabari in Pabna.

Nur Mohammad, chairman of Jamuna Bank and Foundation, was present at the ceremony as chief guest, said a press release on Monday (6 December).

The Jamuna Bank Foundation Complex Building was also inaugurated at the event.

About 4,723 patients were treated with free medicines and 657 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

The organisation also distributed blankets to the distressed people in lieu of the winter season.

Jamuna Bank Director Ismail Hossain Siraji, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, and Deputy Managing Director Abdus Salam were also present in the programme.