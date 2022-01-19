Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Munshiganj

Jamuna Bank Foundation has organised free eye, gynecology, pediatrics, diabetes and general medical services at Gazaria Government Pilot Model High School in Munshiganj.

Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, attended the event as chief guest, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

About 3,842 patients were treated with free medicine at the programme and 256 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

The foundation also distributed blankets among cold stricken people in the area.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank, presided over the programme.

Jamuna Bank Director Md Sirajul Islam Varosha and Gazaria Upazila Chairman Md Amirul Islam, senior officials of the bank, employees of the adjacent branches, local dignitaries and a large number of patients were also present.