Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp at Kusumpur, Munshiganj

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 05:58 pm

With the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, free eye, gynecology, heart disease, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services were provided to the helpless, poor and deprived people in Kusumpur of Munshiganj. 

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, was present as the chief guest of the event, reads a press release. 

Director of the Bank Kanutosh Majumder was present as the special guest. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. 

In the medical camp, 3,992 patients were given free treatment and medicine and 347 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery. 

Senior officials of the head office, employees of the nearest branches and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

