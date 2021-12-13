Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Khulna

Jamuna Bank Foundation has organised free eye, gynecology, pediatrics, diabetes and general medical services at GKSK Ideal Secondary School of Khulna's Dumuria upazila.

Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, attended the event as chief guest, said a press release issued on Monday.

About 4,137 patients were treated with free medicines at the programme and 421 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

Jamuna Bank Director Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, high officials of the head office, branch officials of adjacent branches, local dignitaries were present on the occasion.