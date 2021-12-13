Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Khulna

Banking

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 06:35 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Khulna

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jamuna Bank Foundation has organised free eye, gynecology, pediatrics, diabetes and general medical services at GKSK Ideal Secondary School of Khulna's Dumuria upazila.

Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, attended the event as chief guest, said a press release issued on Monday.

About 4,137 patients were treated with free medicines at the programme and 421 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

Jamuna Bank Director Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, high officials of the head office, branch officials of adjacent branches, local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Economy

Jamuna Bank / Jamuna Bank Foundation / Free Medical Camp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

4h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

6h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

7h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh in the 5G era

Bangladesh in the 5G era

1h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

1h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

3h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 