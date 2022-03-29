Jamuna Bank Foundation inaugurates training centers at Gazaria Munshigan

Jamuna Bank inaugurated two sewing training centers and one computer training center for free at college road and pilot girls high school of Gazaria, Munshiganj with the funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation and Former MP, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest. Director of the Bank Kanutosh Majumder and Gazaria Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam were present as special guests, states a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the program. High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present.

Free sewing machines were also provided among the helpless poor women for the purpose of self-employment.