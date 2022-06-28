Jamuna Bank donates Tk10cr to PM’s relief fund

Jamuna Bank Limited donated Tk.10 crore to 'Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund' for flood affected people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the function through a video conference from her official residence Ganobhaban, reads a press release.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Chairman, Jamuna Bank Limited & Jamuna Bank Foundation and Md.Mahmudul Hoque, Director, Jamuna Bank Limited handed over the cheque to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary at the program at Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka.

Among others, Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), and high officials of Prime Minister's Office were also present on the occasion.