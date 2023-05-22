Istequemal Hussain promoted as director of Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 03:26 pm

Istequemal Hussain has been promoted to the post of director (previously known as general manager) of Bangladesh Bank.

Bangladesh Bank published this instruction on 21 May.

Istequemal joined Bangladesh Bank as assistant director in 1999, and after leaving Bangladesh Bank Bogura office, he served in the Bank Inspection Department, Foreign Exchange Inspection and Vigilance Department, Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department, Deposit Insurance Department and Debt Management Department, respectively.

He served twice as the elected general secretary of the Bangladesh Bank Officers Welfare Council.

6As a member of Bangladesh Bank's Foreign Exchange Risk Management Competency Group, he has completed Foreign Exchange BOURSE from the Philippines and India and has received training related to Reserve Management organised by the World Bank in Malaysia.

In addition to the "Bank for International Settlement" in Switzerland, he has participated in various conferences on International Deposit Insurance in St. Petersburg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on behalf of Bangladesh Bank.

He also received training in India as part of Bangladesh Bank's automation programme.

He did a Masters with Honors in Finance and Banking from the University of Dhaka and later obtained a Masters degree in Development Studies from the same university. Istequemal Hussain is the youngest son of eminent language soldier Advocate Alauddin Hussain.

