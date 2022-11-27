Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

The Islami Bank on Sunday sent a statement on a report published by The Business Standard under the headline: "How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan" on 27 November 2022.

The unedited version of the statement says:  

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been conducting banking activities with reputation for 40 years. With the financing of this bank, a significant number of large industrial institutions of the country have been established. The information published in your newspaper regarding investment in 3 institutions was not presented properly. 

Islami Bank disbursed investment to the said institutions for ensuring adequate supply of essential food items following the Bank's investment policy and regulatory guidelines. 

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

Islami Bank has increased its investment during December 202l-September 2022 for running business smoothly and continuing adequate supply of daily essential food items throughout the country. 

In addition, after Covid-l9 due to price hike in international market, increase in import requirement of essential commodities & dollar rate volatility and expansion of the business, they have been given investment through proper valuation and taking adequate collateral following bank's rules. 
 

