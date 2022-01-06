Islami Bank starts payment of NESCO electricity bill

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has started payment of NESCO's electricity bill.

According to a press release, the MOU was exchanged on 6 January 2022 at a hotel in Dhaka.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank and Jakiul Islam, Managing Director, Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) handed over the papers. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director & Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank and Syed Golam Ahammad, FCMA, Executive Director (Finance), NESCO addressed in the program. Md.

Officials of both the organizations including Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Senior Executive Vice President, IBBL were present on the occasion. NESCO has electricity services in 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.