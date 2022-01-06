Islami Bank starts payment of NESCO electricity bill

Banking

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 07:03 pm

Related News

Islami Bank starts payment of NESCO electricity bill

The MOU was exchanged on 6 January 2022 at a hotel in Dhaka

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 07:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has started payment of NESCO's electricity bill.

According to a press release, the MOU was exchanged on 6 January 2022 at a hotel in Dhaka.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank and Jakiul Islam, Managing Director, Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) handed over the papers. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director & Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank and Syed Golam Ahammad, FCMA, Executive Director (Finance), NESCO addressed in the program. Md.

Officials of both the organizations including Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Senior Executive Vice President, IBBL were present on the occasion. NESCO has electricity services in 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

Islami Bank / NESCO / electricity bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

6h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

8h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

8h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

1h | Videos
Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

1h | Videos
TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

9h | Videos
Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership