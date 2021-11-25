Islami Bank receives highest taxpayer award

Banking

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 09:46 pm

Related News

Islami Bank receives highest taxpayer award

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 09:46 pm
Islami Bank receives highest taxpayer award

The National Board of Revenue awarded Islami Bank as the highest taxpayer in the banking sector in the 2020-21 tax year on Wednesday.

Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Senior Secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem handed over the crest and tax card to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL at the Tax Card and Award Giving Ceremony held in Officers Club, said in a press statement.

Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, MP was present as chief guest. 

Md Jashim Uddin, president, FBCCI; J Q M Habibullah, FCS, deputy managing director and  company secretary of IBBL; and other officials from Ministry of Finance, NBR and different organisations were also present at the event.
 

Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

13h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

4h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

4h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?