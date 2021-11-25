Islami Bank receives highest taxpayer award

The National Board of Revenue awarded Islami Bank as the highest taxpayer in the banking sector in the 2020-21 tax year on Wednesday.

Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Senior Secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem handed over the crest and tax card to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL at the Tax Card and Award Giving Ceremony held in Officers Club, said in a press statement.

Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, MP was present as chief guest.

Md Jashim Uddin, president, FBCCI; J Q M Habibullah, FCS, deputy managing director and company secretary of IBBL; and other officials from Ministry of Finance, NBR and different organisations were also present at the event.

