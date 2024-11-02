Islami Bank promotes 6 officials as deputy managing director

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has promoted its six officials as deputy managing directors to bring back dynamism to the operation of the bank.

A top executive of the bank told UNB that after the political changeover, the bank's board of directors are working to regain the image of Islami Bank by restoring the trust of customers.

"For this, honest and hardworking officials remained outcast earlier by S Alam Group. But the new board of directors is working to choose hardworking officials to bring in front-line operations," said the official.

He said Islami Bank has created a large number of honest and trusted manpower to operate the bank, who were deprived and faced mental torture by S Alam Group. Now the authorities decided to reward them in their jobs.

Newly promoted six deputy managing directors of the bank are Mahmudur Rahman, Md Rafiqul Islam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, KM Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Dr M Kamaluddin Jasim and Md Maksudur Rahman.

Earlier, they were serving as senior executive vice presidents of the bank.

Mahmudur Rahman is working as the head of Dhaka Central Zone. He joined the bank as a probationary officer in 1995. He had qualified for the Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS) degree from the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) in 2010. He obtained his Master's Degree in Political Science from Dhaka University and later MBA degree in finance and banking.

Md Rafiqul Islam is working as the head of International Trade Wing. He joined the bank as a senior officer in 1998 and served as CAMLCO as well as the head of Investment Administration Division. He obtained his MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University.

Muhammad Sayeed Ullah is working as the Head of the Special Investment Wing. He joined the bank as a probationary officer in 1992 and served as the head of various divisions of head office, zones, and branches including the Human Resources Wing, Investment Management Wing, and Retail Investment Wing.

He obtained an Honors and Master's Degree from Islamic University, Kushtia, and later an MBA degree in Human Resource Management (HRM).

KM Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon has been working as the Principal of Islami Bank Training and Research Academy. He joined the Bank as a Probationary Officer in 1992 and held important positions in various divisions of head office and branches. He qualified the Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS) degree from the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) in 2009. He obtained his MBA degree in Finance from North South University in 2006.

Dr M Kamal Uddin Jasim is working as CAMLCO and Head of the Operations Wing of the bank. He joined the bank as a probationary officer in 1992 and served as head of various divisions of head office and branches.

He completed honors and a Master Degree from Dhaka University in Mass Communication and Journalism. He obtained his PhD degree in Economics from Rajshahi University in 2005.

Md Maksudur Rahman is working as the head of the Internal Control and Compliance Wing of the bank. He joined the bank as a Probationary Officer in 1995 and served as Head of the Development Wing, Financial Literacy Wing, and Foreign Remittance Division. He obtained BSS (Hons) and MSS degrees in Political Science from Rajshahi University.